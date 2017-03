[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]



Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sens. Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) and Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) hold "#SaveMedicaid" event on Wednesday to "detail how TrumpCare ends Medicaid by capping program spending, resulting in $880 billion in cuts over the next decade."