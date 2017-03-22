WSJ editorial says Trump clings to wiretap claim 'like a drunk to an empty gin bottle'

A Wall Street Journal editorial is calling into question President Donald Trump's credibility by his insistence that former President Barack Obama wiretapped Trump Tower, despite near-universal doubt.

In a week that could have been smooth sailing for Trump, the Journal said the president instead, "clings to his assertion like a drunk to an empty gin bottle, rolling out his press spokesman to make more dubious claims."

The editorial said the "endless stream of exaggerations" and accusations leave Americans unsure if they can trust the president's word.

The criticism came as the president's approval rating stands at 39 percent, according to the latest Gallup poll. On Sunday, it was at 37 percent.

On Monday, FBI Director James Comey testified under oath that there was no evidence to support the president's explosive claims on Twitter about a pre-election tap.



Before the election, the Journal's conservative editorial board said it would not endorse Trump or Hillary Clinton and was critical of both candidates. The last time it backed a presidential candidate was in 1928 when it went for Herbert Hoover over Franklin Delano Roosevelt.