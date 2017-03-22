Your first trade for Wednesday, March 22

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.



Tim Seymour was a buyer of Bank of America for the second day in a row.

David Seaburg was a buyer of the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index.

Steve Grasso was a buyer of Valeant.

Guy Adami was a buyer of Wynn Resorts.

Trader disclosure: On March 21, 2017 , the following stocks and commodities mentioned or intended to be mentioned on CNBC's "Fast Money" were owned by the "Fast Money" traders: Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC, Guy Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck. Steven Grasso's firm is long AON, APC, CUBA, DIA, HES, ICE, KDUS, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, RIG, SNAP, SPY, SQBG, TITXF, VRX, WDR, WPX, ZNGA. Steven Grasso is long CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, T, TWTR. GRASSO'S KIDS OWN: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. No Shorts. Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM. David Seaburg: Opinions expressed by David

Seaburg are solely his own and do not reflect the views and opinions of Cowen Group, Inc. David Seaburg and Cowen have a financial interest in EDIT. Diamond Offshore: an employee of Cowen and Company, LLC serves on the Board of Directors of Diamond Offshore."

