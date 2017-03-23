5 tips for writing a great cold email from a guy who got Mark Cuban to reply in 20 minutes

Sending a cold email to someone you don't know can feel like a long shot, and if the person you are reaching out to is famous, it can feel even almost like a waste of time. But for Adam Lyons, the founder of insurance rate comparison start-up The Zebra, a cold email to billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks Mark Cuban was life changing.

Lyons dropped out of high-school and was fired from a bunch of low-skilled jobs before he got serious about building a start-up intent on disrupting the insurance industry. He went through a five-month accelerator program in Pittsburgh and then selected, as his dream investor, Mark Cuban.

He decided to make his dream a reality.