9 ways to trade today's market   

The "Fast Money" traders discussed their moves in the market as U.S. equities closed mostly lower on Thursday, following the delay of the House vote on health care reform.



Trader Pete Najarian said he likes Vale and Kinder Morgan. He said as the stock market suffers from low volume, options trading is seeing tons of action.

Trader Tim Seymour said he is sticking with his current position in the Euro and iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. Seymour said he is playing the downside of rates, small caps, and high yields.

Trader Steve Grasso said he likes Monsanto because the Dow Chemical and Dupont deal is expected to be approved by EU regulators. He said if that deal gets through the Monsanto-Bayer merger should get approval, as well. Grasso also said he made a risky move and bought back shares of Valeant.

Trade Guy Adami said he like iShares Transportation Average ETF, iShares Russell 200 ETF and iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF. He said he predicts a sustained move higher for the biotech ETF.

Disclosures:

Pete owns calls AA, AAPL, BAC, BZH, C, CCL, CLF, DAL, ECA, FEYE, GE, HMY, INTC, MAR, MPEL, MRO, QVCA, RIG, UNP, VALE, XLNX, ZIOP. Pete is long AAPL, BABA, BAC, CL, DLTR, DIS, EBAY, EMR, GILD, GM, HAIN, HUM, IBM, INTC, JWN, K, KO, KORS, KMX, LUX, MAR, MDLZ, MOS, MSRT, MRK, RL, UNP PFE. Pete bought puts AFSI.

Tim Seymour is long ABX, AAPL, APC, AVP, BAC, BBRY, C, CLF, CVX, DO, DVYE, EDC, EWN, EWZ, F, FB, FCX, FXI, GM, GOOGL, GE, INTC, LQD, MOS, MCD, MUR, OIH, PG, RACE, RAI, RH, RL, SINA, SQ,T, TWTR, VALE, VZ, XOM. short: EEM, SPY, XRT; Tim's firm is long ABX, BABA, BIDU, CBD, CLF, EEM, EWZ, F, KO, MCD, MPEL, NKE, PEP, PF, TCEHY, SAVE, SBUX, SINA, VALE, VIAB, WMT, WEN, X, YHOO, short EWG, HYG, IWM.



Steven Grasso's firm is long AON, BX, CUBA, DIA, EXAR, HES, ICE, KDUS, MAT, MFIN, MJNA, MSFT, NE, PYPL, RIG, SNAP, SPY, SQBG, TITXF, WDR, WPX, ZNGA. Steven Grasso is long CHK, EEM, EVGN, GDX, KBH, MJNA, MON, MU, OLN, PFE, PHM, T, TWTR, VRX. Grasso's children own: EFA, EFG, EWJ, IJR, SPY. NO SHORTS.

Guy Adami is long CELG, EXAS, GDX, INTC. Adami's wife, Linda Snow, works at Merck.

