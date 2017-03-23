After-hours buzz: MU, GME KBH and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:



Micron Technolgy shares skyrocketed over 10 percent in extended trading Thursday after the semiconductor company reported earnings above analyst expectations. Micron reported earnings at 86 cents per share, versus 90 cents per share expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Reported revenue for the company was in line with analysts expectations at $4.65 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Micron also projects a profitable third quarter with an earnings per share estimate between $1.43 -1.57 and revenue estimated in the range of $5.20 - 5.60 billion. Analysts projected earnings at 90 cents per share and revenue of $4.72 billion for the current quarter.

Shares of Gamestop plummeted 11 percent after the company missed Wall Street revenue expectations. The entertainment and consumer electronic retailer reported revenue at $3.05 billion below expectations of $3.10 billion, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimate. The company said its global sales decreased 13.6 percent in the quarter and consolidated comparable store sales were down 16.3 percent.

KB Home shares popped over 1 percent after the company beat earnings expectations. The homebuilder reported earnings at 15 cents per share, above analysts projections at 13 cents per share, according to FactSet. Revenue was also above expectations. KB Home reported revenue of $818.6 million versus an analyst expectation of $800.9 million, according to FactSet.

Shares of Mylan dropped over 3 percent after the company recalled 81,000 EpiPen devices on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical company made the move after two reports that the allergy drug shot did not work in emergencies. The recall excludes the U.S. and covers Australia, New Zealand, Europe and Japan only, according to the Mylan. The drugmaker's stock is down 12 percent in the last 12 months.