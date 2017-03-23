Alibaba to rally 25 percent-plus on surging cloud business, analyst says

Pacific Crest initiated coverage of Alibaba with an overweight rating, saying investors are underestimating the potential of the company's AliCloud cloud computing business.
"AliCloud could be a significant growth and profit driver given Alibaba's lead in the nascent and fast-growing cloud computing market," analyst Hans Chung wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We see strong operating leverage potential ahead given AliCloud's increasing economies of scale, while AliCloud's operating margin outlook seems to be underestimated by the Street."
