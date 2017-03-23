    ×

    Alibaba to rally 25 percent-plus on surging cloud business, analyst says

    Alibaba
    Chance Chan | Reuters
    Alibaba

    Pacific Crest initiated coverage of Alibaba with an overweight rating, saying investors are underestimating the potential of the company's AliCloud cloud computing business.

    "AliCloud could be a significant growth and profit driver given Alibaba's lead in the nascent and fast-growing cloud computing market," analyst Hans Chung wrote in a note to clients Wednesday. "We see strong operating leverage potential ahead given AliCloud's increasing economies of scale, while AliCloud's operating margin outlook seems to be underestimated by the Street."

