    Asian shares rise, ASX climbs 1%, Nikkei and Kospi up 0.3%

    Asian markets were all higher in early trade, shrugging off U.S. equities lower close as key health care vote in the U.S. was delayed and President Donald Trump called on legislators for an up-or-down decision on Friday.

    The ASX 200 surged 1 percent, seeing broad gains across all sub-indexes, except for gold.

    A strike at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, is expected to end after workers decided to invoke a rarely used legal provision to allow them to extend their old contract.

    Australia's major miners were all positive. Rio Tinto added 0.92 percent, Fortescue Metals was higher by 1.28 percent and BHP Billiton was up 0.62 percent.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.32 percent, as the yen remained at the 111 handle.

    Across the Korean strait, the Kospi was up 0.26 percent.

    Samsung's Annual General Meeting of shareholders began on Friday morning, with the approval of audited financial statements and annual dividends, and the remuneration limit for director on the agenda.

    U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump failed to close the deal with Republican lawmakers on how to dismantle Obamacare and the House vote was delayed.

    The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.02 percent to close at 20,656.58, the S&P 500 slipped 0.11 percent to finish at 2,345.96 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.07 percent to close at 5,817.69.

    This was supposed to be Trump's first legislative win, and was seen as a proxy for the strength of his mandate. The U.S. House of Representatives vote on health care might also set back the roll-out of Trump's other plans, such as a major tax reduction.

    "The market is asking for more proof and less polemics in terms of being able to increase their view that this is a credible President with credible changes that will in fact benefit businesses," Jim Lowell, CIO at Adviser Investments said to CNBC.

    Another event risk is the Sunday meeting between a five Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and non-OPEC countries who will review where producers stand on compliance with the six-month output curb agreement.

    During Asian trade, global benchmark Brent crude was up 0.26 percent to $50.69 a barrel and U.S. crude added 0.29 percent to $47.85.

    Oil prices dipped on Thursday during U.S. hours, on continued concerns about that the OPEC-led supply cuts were not enough as U.S. stockpiles continue to rise.

    The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, last traded at 99.791 at 8:20 am HK/SIN, down from levels above 100 seen earlier this week. The dollar/yen pair was higher during Asian trade at 111.16, after falling as much as 110.64 overnight.

