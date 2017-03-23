Asian markets were all higher in early trade, shrugging off U.S. equities lower close as key health care vote in the U.S. was delayed and President Donald Trump called on legislators for an up-or-down decision on Friday.

The ASX 200 surged 1 percent, seeing broad gains across all sub-indexes, except for gold.

A strike at BHP Billiton's Escondida copper mine in Chile, the world's largest copper mine, is expected to end after workers decided to invoke a rarely used legal provision to allow them to extend their old contract.

Australia's major miners were all positive. Rio Tinto added 0.92 percent, Fortescue Metals was higher by 1.28 percent and BHP Billiton was up 0.62 percent.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 0.32 percent, as the yen remained at the 111 handle.

Across the Korean strait, the Kospi was up 0.26 percent.

Samsung's Annual General Meeting of shareholders began on Friday morning, with the approval of audited financial statements and annual dividends, and the remuneration limit for director on the agenda.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump failed to close the deal with Republican lawmakers on how to dismantle Obamacare and the House vote was delayed.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 0.02 percent to close at 20,656.58, the S&P 500 slipped 0.11 percent to finish at 2,345.96 and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.07 percent to close at 5,817.69.