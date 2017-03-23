Billionaire's little brother demonstrates how to use social media to get a job

Just like Tommy, I was well into my job search before graduation. During the span of five months, I applied to over 150 jobs via career portals. Out of the jobs I applied to, I secured a few interviews, but only with companies where I already knew people through my college alumni network or my social media network.



Ultimately, I took a job in my desired field that I found through a Facebook post. I didn't even submit a cover letter, just a resume to the person who posted the opportunity and her friend, the employer.



Twitter is useful if you have a large network or friends with large networks, or a connection who can amplify your voice. Facebook can be more broadly useful, though, because you can join groups that are associated with opportunities in your field and monitor posts in groups you are already affiliated with. I found my current job listed in a Facebook group for alumni of a program I was a part of in high school.



Millennials pay attention to the details of our online presence. We use social media as tool to brand ourselves and to network, so it makes perfect sense to use it to try to get jobs, too. And it works.