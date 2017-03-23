Billionaire's little brother demonstrates how to use social media to get a job

The billionaire co-founder of Stripe, John Collison, is helping his little brother Tommy's job search by doing one simple thing: re-tweeting Tommy's post about seeking employment.
Tommy Collison already has a significant following on Twitter, but John sharing Tommy's tweet— in which Tommy says, "Hi! I'm graduating journalism school in May. I'm in full job-search mode; if you're hiring or know somewhere who is, I'd love to chat," and which Tommy has also pinned to the top of his feed to keep it visible — lets a still larger network know that the youngest Collison sibling is available.
Replies include links to job posts and even connections to people at media corporations.