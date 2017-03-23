US Treasurys slip ahead of key House vote on health care

U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday as investors eyed data and the House's vote on a bill that could repeal and replace Obamacare.

Investors have been keeping a close eye on the vote as a prolonged battle on the health-care front could delay market friendly measures, including tax reform and fiscal stimulus.



Expectations for such policies had been a boon for the stock market's postelection rally and the bonds market's decline.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.414 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.027 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.