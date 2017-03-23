    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys slip ahead of key House vote on health care

    63947811
    Scott Olson | Getty Images

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Thursday as investors eyed data and the House's vote on a bill that could repeal and replace Obamacare.

    Investors have been keeping a close eye on the vote as a prolonged battle on the health-care front could delay market friendly measures, including tax reform and fiscal stimulus.

    Expectations for such policies had been a boon for the stock market's postelection rally and the bonds market's decline.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 2.414 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also higher at 3.027 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.

    Symbol
    Yield
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    US 3-MO
    ---
    US 1-YR
    ---
    US 2-YR
    ---
    US 5-YR
    ---
    US 10-YR
    ---
    US 30-YR
    ---

    Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is set to give opening remarks at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington, D.C., at 8:45 a.m. ET. Market watchers will be keenly awaiting any indications on the trajectory of the economy and rates.

    On the data front, Thursday will see initial jobless claims released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with new home sales set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.

    In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.94 a barrel on Thursday, up 0.6 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.33 a barrel, up 0.6 percent.

    —CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

