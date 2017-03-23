On the other side are many companies in the health-care industry itself, which could be forced to shoulder more costs if federal funding for Medicaid is reduced. The American Hospital Association raised concerns about the millions of people who could lose coverage under the bill. The American Medical Association, which represents doctors, voiced similar objections. The Congressional Budget Office estimates that 24 million Americans would become uninsured over the next decade under the House plan.

"We physicians often see patients at their most vulnerable, from the first time they set eyes on a newborn child to the last time they squeeze a dying loved one's hand," the AMA said. "We don't want to see any of our patients, now insured, exposed to the financial and medical uncertainties that would come with losing that coverage."

One group opposing the bill includes some unlikely bedfellows. The Alliance to Fight the 40 is a coalition of businesses and unions that have pushed for repealing the so-called Cadillac tax of 40 percent on the most generous employer health benefit plans. Members include health insurers such as Cigna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, large corporations such as CBS and Procter & Gamble and labor groups like the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

The alliance successfully lobbied to delay the effective date of the tax to 2020 under current law. The House bill would push that back to 2026 — a partial victory for the group. Still, the bill fully repeals other Obamacare taxes that pay for coverage provisions, making the Cadillac tax an even more important revenue source over time.