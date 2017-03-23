China is poised to be a key stabilizer in the world economy as its rise and ambitions underscores a transition in world power relations, said an international affairs expert on Thursday.

"Since 2008 (the global financial crisis), the question for the world economy has been who will serve as key stabilizer for the world economy," said Kent Calder, director of the Reischauer Center for East Asian Studies at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies in Washington D.C.

"The U.S. is in nominal terms is still the largest economy in the world, it has some deep underlying strengths … at the same time there's no question that the economic power and geopolitical influence of China has risen sharply in the last decade."

Calder was speaking at a media interview at the annual Boao Forum in the Chinese province of Hainan where leaders and thinkers have converged for four days to discuss issues in global trade and diplomacy in the new world order with Donald Trump's presidency.