China’s big five banks to report 2016 earnings next week, here’s what to expect

"We expect the mega Chinese banks to report small earnings growth for 2016 on the back of significantly reduced pressures on their net interest margins and loan quality in the fourth quarter," Qiang Liao, senior director of financial institutions ratings at S&P Global Ratings, told CNBC.

China's five largest banks are scheduled to report their fourth quarter and full year earnings next week, starting with Agricultural Bank of China and Bank of Communications on Tuesday. China Construction Bank is set to do so on Wednesday, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) and Bank of China would follow on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The Chinese lenders are among the largest in the world by assets, occupying the top four spots in a ranking by S&P Global Market Intelligence. ICBC tops the chart with $3.42 trillion worth of assets as of Dec. 31, 2015, the ranking showed.

The ride ahead continues to be a bumpy one for the lenders, with Fitch Ratings warning that net interest margin (NIM) – a measure of lending profitability – would remain under pressure through 2017. The slight improvement in NPL ratio, Fitch analysts said, does not reflect better underlying credit conditions.

They added that asset quality appeared to have improved after banks are allowed to swap struggling commercial clients' debt obligations for equity in those companies. That process, called debt-for-equity swap, was introduced in an attempt to ease China's growing debt as economic growth slows.

"Some of these transactions might not be commercially driven, might not involve a true transfer of risk or may simply shift that risk to other parts of the financial system, without any write-down," the analysts wrote in a March 5 note.