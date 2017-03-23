    ×

    Cramer on Ford warning: Time to look at GM

    Mary Barra, CEO of General Motors, center, and Mark Fields, president and CEO of Ford Motor, arrive to a news conference outside the White House after a meeting with President Donald Trump, not pictured, in Washington on Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017.
    Andrew Harrer | Bloomberg | Getty Images
    Ford's profit warning Thursday may have presented investors with a buying opportunity in the sector, CNBC's Jim Cramer said.

    Shares of General Motors were down modestly Thursday after Ford said its first-quarter profit would be as low as 30 cents a share, below the 47 cents a share consensus estimate from Wall Street.

    GM's stock is up more than 9 percent over the past year.

    Cramer said Thursday he would use any weakness in General Motors as a buying opportunity.

    "GM moved into China very aggressively. Ford has not. If you want to sell all these stocks off Ford, then I will tell you that I'm not a huge fan of GM but I would buy it," Cramer said on "Squawk on the Street." "Yes, I would buy GM."

