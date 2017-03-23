Cramer: The secret sauce behind Five Below's 10% surge   

It's no secret retailers are struggling, which is why Jim Cramer thinks the market jumped on Five Below's 1 percent same store sales growth, pushing the stock up over 10 percent on Thursday.
While the "Mad Money" host doesn't put the teen-targeting discount retailer, which reported earnings Wednesday, in the same league as Home Depot or TJX, he believes it has a "terrific long term story" for several reasons.
"First, Five Below has a well defined regional-to-national growth story with a 20/20 plan for 20 percent sales growth and 20 percent net income growth, a plan it beat in 2016 and hopes to continue beating until, well, 2020," Cramer said.
And the national story is an attainable one, according to Cramer. With only 522 stores, Five Below has room to expand in California, a big state for retail, and has been agile in avoiding being cannibalized by other discount chains.
Watch the full segment here: