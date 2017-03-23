Cramer's lightning round: This auto stock is just too hard to own

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Ford Motor Company: "The stock Ford is too hard for me to own, frankly. They're going to miss the quarter again, and at a certain point we just have to say, enough. Okay? Just, enough."

Constellation Brands: "It's an interesting point [that beer drinkers are switching to marijuana], you know, because some of the big states did legalize [marijuana], but I still think that beer sells well. We're looking at the aggregate numbers, and Constellation sells best, because it's Modelo and Corona and I know this to some degree from Bar San Miguel, my own tavern. But I will tell you this: I am worried about the border tax, but I'm not backing away from Constellation. I think that this will be resolved and not against Constellation's way."

Cypress Semiconductor: "I want you to stay in Cypress. I think something's brewing there. I mean, look, you've got the earnings, they're being good, and I think there's always the possibility of a transaction."

OPKO Health: "Yeah, I mean, we've got to get Phil Frost on this stock. It just keeps dribbling and drabbling ever since they made that acquisition. I've got to find out what's happening. Don't have a line on it."

Philip Morris International: "Someone today came out and said [a takeover by Altria is] absolutely not a possibility and took Altria down to a sell. It doesn't matter. I think PM, Philip Morris, is doing incredibly well and I think it's fine to own."

Chimera Investment: "I've got to tell you, it's been a remarkable stock. Of course, I don't really know what they own, because they're a special refinance company [and] they don't really give you a breakdown, but I would take some off the table and let the rest run. That's my suggestion to you."

RR Donnelley: "Yes, and you know what, I'm wrong. I'm wrong, but it's got a 4.7 percent yield, I think it's doing incredibly well, I think the market's ill-informed about the situation, but so far, I am wrong on RRD and that's when I did that piece. I said, 'Look, I'm sticking with it.' But I admit that I have not made money for people, I have lost money for people in this. But, you know, we had a long term belief in it, and I still think that it can work out."

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine



Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com