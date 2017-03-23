Early movers: ACN, SCHL, TEVA, PPG, WFM, FEYE, SHLD, WFC & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

ConAgra Brands – The food producer beat estimates by four cents a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 48 cents per share. Revenue was essentially in line with estimates. ConAgra also said it expected to deliver full-year profit at or slightly above the high end of its expected range, although its sales will fall at or slightly below the low end, impacted by a soft retail environment.

Accenture – The consulting firm reported quarterly profit of $1.33 per share, beating estimates by three cents a share. Revenue also topped forecasts, as the company saw an increase in demand for its digital and cloud services.

Scholastic – The publishing company lost an adjusted 36 cents per share for its latest quarter, wider than the 25-cents-a-share loss predicted by analysts. Revenue also missed estimates, in part due to decreased club sales, but the company said it is making progress in effectively controlling costs.

Teva Pharmaceutical – The drug company said various media reports that it would cut up to 6,000 jobs are incorrect, although the company did say it is freezing recruitment and not replacing certain employees after they leave.

PPG Industries – The paint maker is not ruling out making a hostile bid for Dutch rival paint maker Akzo Nobel, according to a Bloomberg report, after two prior bids were rejected.

Whole Foods – UBS began coverage of the organic grocer's stock with a "sell" rating, saying the days of double-digit sales and earnings growth are over and that the share price does not properly reflect that reality.

FireEye – Goldman upgraded the cybersecurity products maker to "buy" from "sell," with recurring revenue growing faster than expected. Goldman also points to optimism surrounding Helix, the company's advanced analytics platform.

Dollar Tree – Credit Suisse upgraded the discount retailer's stock to "neutral" from "underperform," saying the risk/reward profile is now balanced despite the firm's ongoing concerns about its integration of Family Dollar. At the same time, Credit Suisse downgraded rival Dollar General to "underperform" from "neutral," saying cost pressures will weigh on earnings for some time.

Kroger, Supervalu – RBC upgraded both supermarket operators to "outperform" from "sector perform," citing improved macro conditions for both and potential real estate value for Supervalu.

PVH – PVH reported adjusted quarterly profit of $1.23 per share, four cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also slightly above forecasts. The apparel maker – which counts Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger among its brands – also gave better-than-expected guidance for the full year.

Five Below – Five Below matched estimates with quarterly profit of 90 cents per share, while the discount retailer saw revenue miss Street forecasts. Its comparable sales increase of one percent did exceed consensus forecasts, and the company also said it is on track to see profit and revenue growth by 20 percent annually through 2020.

Wells Fargo – The bank will debut its cardless ATM machines on Monday, becoming the first U.S. bank to implement cardless ATMs across its entire network.

Sears – Sears suppliers are reducing shipments and asking for better payment terms, according to a Reuters report. That follows the retailer's statement in its annual report that it had doubts about its ability to continue as a going concern.

Hartford Financial — The firm settled a $15 billion dispute with mutual fund provider American Funds. Hartford had wanted to replace dozens of funds available to variable-annuity customers with its own funds. American maintained that the new funds would not have offered the same potential. Hartford said it still believed in the merits of its plan, but has withdrawn the request for approval from federal regulators.

BlackRock — The asset manager now owns nearly 5.2 percent of Japanese game maker Nintendo, according to a regulatory filing.

MSCI — The index provider is seeking input on whether to add China shares to its Emerging Markets index. It has declined to do so for several years because of concerns over various regulations governing the Chinese market.

Cintas – Cintas reported quarterly profit of $1.08 per share, one cent a share above estimates. The uniform provider's revenue was in line with Street forecasts. The company also made optimistic comments about its outlook based on the just-completed acquisition of G&K Services, which had been a rival provider of uniforms.

Herman Miller – Herman Miller beat estimates by seven cents a share, with quarterly profit of 39 cents per share. The furniture maker's revenue came in below Street projections. The company said it is in the early stages of implementing a cost reduction plan that it hopes will save $25 million to $35 million over the next three fiscal years.