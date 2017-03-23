European markets seen higher; Trump's pro-growth agenda in focus

European markets are expected to open higher on Thursday morning as investors continue to monitor developments surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump's pro-growth agenda.

The FTSE 100 is seen up by 10 points at 7,333; the German DAX is expected to open 39 points higher at 11,949 and the CAC 40 is set to open 10 points higher at 5,003.

In the U.K., five people died and 40 people were injured on Wednesday after a suspected terrorist stabbed a police officer and drove a car along a pavement in Westminster, London. Sterling dropped to a six-day low against the dollar on the news though has since rebounded to $1.2485.

On the data front, U.K. retail sales data are scheduled to be released at around 9.30 a.m. London time.

Meanwhile, Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is due to deliver a keynote speech at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference at approximately midday London time.

In Germany, the European Central Bank will host a General Council meeting in Frankfurt on Thursday.



Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.