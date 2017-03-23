Financial stocks have been hit, but these shares could be ready to rebound

Looking at the components of the components of the XLF, some potential winners emerge. Wells Fargo, Progressive and Moody's were the most consistently positive, trading higher 77 percent of the time, returning average returns of 2 percent, 1.9 percent and 2 percent respectively.

Affiliated Managers Group had the highest average return up 2.2 percent, while trading positively 67 percent of the time.

Goldman Sachs landed on the bottom of the list in both categories, notching the lowest average return of just 0.02 percent while trading negatively 60 percent of the time.

Disclosure: NBCUniversal, parent of CNBC, is a minority investor in Kensho.