26-year-old CEO shares 3 tips for landing your dream job

Liz Wessel knows how to land a dream job. After graduating from the University of Pennsylvania in 2012, she scored a coveted position at Google. Then, in 2014, Wessel co-founded WayUp, a platform that connects companies and job seekers to help everybody find the perfect fit.
"We think of it as matchmaking," Wessel tells CNBC. The methodology seems to be working: Job-seekers have a higher rate of success on WayUp than on other job-search sites. "Across other job search platforms, 2% of all job applications in the U.S. result in an interview, but on WayUp, 23% of job applications result in an interview," says Wessel.
WayUp has over 3.5 million users and says it places 1 in every 3 applicants in a job. The company has announced that it has finished a round of Series B fundraising and has gathered nearly $28 million in venture capital.