26-year-old CEO shares 3 tips for landing your dream job

WayUp co-founders JJ Fliegelman and Liz Wessel

Here are Wessel's three best job-hunting tips:

1. Don't pigeon-hole yourself

"Be open to different types of opportunities," says Wessel. Too many young people overlook the perfect role because they limit themselves. For instance, she has noticed that many recent grads who want to work in finance will only look at jobs in investment banking. "It turns out, there is a finance analyst position at every large corporation," she says.

By searching a broad range of positions early on, you will be surprised by how well your skills and interests may fit a job you might never have considered.

2. Be flexible



Consider moving to wherever the best job is. "If you can be flexible on location, you should," she says. Some of the best "starter cities" are in the Midwest, and New York City is far from the perfect fit for everyone.

"Being in a new and somewhat unfamiliar location can also help you learn more about yourself and immerse yourself in the new role," says Wessel. If you move somewhere just because of friends or family, you may miss out on the perfect career opportunity, and getting too comfortable can be a career-killer.