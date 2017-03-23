Hamilton fans troll Trump on Twitter after Obamacare replacement vote postponed

Hamilton fans took to Twitter Thursday to troll Donald Trump after the vote on the Republican's replacement plan for Obamacare was postponed in the House of Representatives as it struggled to muster votes.

Fans of the musical used the social media platform to mock Trump, tweeting lyrics from the show.

"You're gonna need Congressional approval and you don't have the votes," Thomas Jefferson and James Madison chant during "Cabinet Battle #1."

To be sure, in the musical, Jefferson and Madison were referencing Alexander Hamilton's plan to establish a national bank.

Here's a look at what Twitter users had to say:

This isn't the first time that Hamilton fans and cast have jumped into the political spotlight. The musical received Trump's ire back in November after cast and audience members pointedly rebuked his running mate and now Vice President Mike Pence after a performance of the Tony Award-winning show.

Earlier Thursday — before news broke that the vote would be delayed — White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer declined to tell reporters the number of representatives who had pledged to vote "yes."

"We're keeping that vote total rather tight right now, but I feel very buoyed by the direction we're headed in," he said.

Spicer said there was no backup plan, because the bill is "gonna pass, so that's it."

The Republican plan to repeal and replace parts of the Affordable Care Act appeared to be in jeopardy on Thursday, as it was not clear that the GOP had the 215 votes they need to pass the bill.