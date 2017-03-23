House delays Obamacare replacement vote as it struggles to muster votes: Sources

The House of Representatives delayed its vote on repealing and replacing parts of the Affordable Care Act after Republican leaders failed to rally enough support to pass the bill, sources told CNBC.

The GOP House caucus will meet at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday to discuss its path forward, NBC News reported. Debate on the plan will start in the House on Thursday night and Republicans expect to have the votes to pass it on Friday, a White House spokeswoman said.

The postponement is a sobering setback for Republicans, who aimed to pass health-care legislation before moving to other parts of their agenda, particularly tax reform. The GOP had timed Thursday's now-aborted vote to the seventh anniversary of the passage of the ACA, popularly known as Obamacare.

President Donald Trump met with the House Freedom Caucus for two straight days, aiming to convince the conservative group to vote to pass the plan Thursday amid concerns that it did not go far enough to repeal Obamacare.

The White House gave the House Freedom Caucus a final offer Thursday in its effort to win enough votes for the legislation. As of Thursday afternoon, Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows told reporters "there are not enough votes" to push the legislation through.

After the delay, Meadows told reporters "we have not gotten enough of our members to get to yes" but added that "progress is being made."

Moments before reports surfaced that the vote would be delayed, Trump told trucking industry executives at the White House that "today, the House is voting to replace the disaster known as Obamacare." Asked about the postponement reports shortly after, Trump shrugged, according to the AP.

Less than three hours earlier, the White House said it still expected the vote to happen Thursday.

"It's going to pass. So that's it," Spicer told reporters when asked what would happen if the bill did not pass.

Trump and Republican leaders have made health care their top legislative priority since Trump took office with a GOP congressional majority in January. While they ran on repealing Obamacare, Republicans walk a political tightrope, as most independent estimates have shown the current GOP plan will lead to more people uninsured.

Trump has said the repeal and replacement of Obamacare must happen before action can be taken on his other plans, including a major tax reduction. Republicans need 215 votes for passage.

