Exec who started at the bottom: Here's how to turn an internship into a full-time job

Even the most successful people have to start somewhere. For Jodi Senese, executive vice president and CMO at Outfront Media, that meant taking an internship at an ad agency that paid $12,000 a year.

She turned her internship into a full-time gig and has been climbing the ranks in the out-of-home advertising industry for the past 36 years.

If you want to turn any internship into a full-time position, "treat it like a really long interview," the executive tells CNBC.

"Don't just address an internship as a temporary thing, a transient opportunity that's part of your path to a career somewhere else. Really treat it like an amazing opportunity and delve in.

"Get to understand the business, bring as much value to the organization as possible, and become a valuable member of the team," she says.