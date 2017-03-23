What Mark Cuban, Bill Gates, Warren Buffett and others would do if they had to start over

Individuals who have achieved tremendous levels of success, fame and fortune have put in lots of hard work over the years, but most of them will admit they've also gotten lucky along the way.

Those moments of good fortune are hard to quantify and could be impossible to replicate. Could Bill Gates become Bill Gates again, if he had to? Could Mark Cuban become Mark Cuban?

Below, five exceedingly successful entrepreneurs reflect on what they would do if they lost everything or had to start over.

Mark Cuban

Owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC's "Shark Tank"

"I would get a job as a bartender at night and a sales job during the day, and I would start working," says Cuban.

He isn't sure he could become a billionaire again. "To be a billionaire, you have got to get lucky," Cuban says. Still, he's confident in his abilities. "Could I become a multimillionaire again? I have no doubt."