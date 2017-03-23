Investor sentiment jumped to highest level since tech bubble in first quarter, survey says

This time, however, is different, said Sameer Samana, global quantitative strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

"People still hold a lot of cash, still very concentrated in very large-cap equities. They haven't embraced global diversification," he said. "This is more suggestive of how people feel about their finances."

Sixty percent of investors in the survey said now is a good time to invest in financial markets, the highest percentage since early 2011.

U.S. stocks have rallied into record territory in the months since President Donald Trump's election. While some analysts point to improving economic fundamentals and corporate earnings, most on Wall Street attribute the gains to bets that the U.S. will see stronger growth, in the short term at least, thanks to lower taxes, slashed regulation and new government spending.

The survey found that most investors do not expect a tax cut. Thirty-nine percent expect an increase in the percentage of income they pay on taxes in the next few years, and 31 percent expect their tax rate to stay the same. The remaining 29 percent expect tax rates to go down, the survey said.

"What it would suggest to us is, expectations are really low," Samana said.