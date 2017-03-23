It's time for Macy's to 'rally the troops,' retail analyst says

Former Chief Executive Terry Lundgren, who has been at the company's helm since 2003, stepped down from the position Thursday.

Jeff Gennette, who was elected president of Macy's in 2014, will assume the CEO role during the first quarter of 2017.

This transition comes not only at a tough time in the retail sector, but for Macy's specifically, which has reported eight straight quarters of comparable sales declines.

"It's time to rally the troops," Chen told CNBC. "The important thing is to motivate Macy's from within," and there are a lot of cultural changes going on, asking for someone from inside the organization to step up and create solutions, he said. "Setback is a setup for the comeback."

Overall, retail analyst Chen still believes Macy's management is making "good choices in a hard environment."

Chen maintains a market perform rating on the stock, with a $44 price target.

With slight gains on Thursday, shares of Macy's are still down more than 20 percent for the year and are down more than 30 percent over the past 12 months. Shares closed slightly under $29 Thursday, the day of Lundgren's departure.