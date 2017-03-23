Trump’s laptop ban could lead to “runaway fires” in baggage hold: Expert

John Strickland, an aviation expert, and director at JLS Consulting, said Thursday that there was a real danger to loading a plane's hold with lithium battery items.

"If these batteries are damaged they could have this thermal runaway fire and that itself is a security challenge of a different kind that the airlines would have to wrestle with," he said.

Last year the UN aviation agency blocked cargo shipments of lithium-ion batteries, used in many such electronic devices, from being carried in the cargo holds on passenger planes.

Strickland added the fact that the European Union has not followed suit, raised questions over the ban's efficacy.

"Why are we not getting a follow through in Europe? Because there are other itineraries that customers can follow.

"And if they still wish to achieve a terrorist aim they can do it," he said.

Strickland claimed some airlines are already advertising that on their flights people do not have to pack away their electronic items.

He said business travelers from the Gulf to the United States will likely live with the ban, but those travelling via Asia may look for other routes and airlines will be sensitive to that.

"I wouldn't overplay that right now, but it is something airlines will be watching on their bookings, minute-by-minute, and hour-by-hour."