Governments need to defeat extremist group ISIS and welcome refugees fleeing war zones in order to beat terrorism, Virgin owner Richard Branson told CNBC on Thursday.



The billionaire's comments come after an attack in London in which a man drove a car into people over Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament before stabbing and killing a police officer with a knife. The attacker was shot dead by police. Four people, including the attacker, died as a result.

London's police force said that the attack appears to be "inspired by international terrorism", but officials have not confirmed if this is linked to Islamic extremist group ISIS, which controls some territories in Iraq and Syria.

Still, Branson said that defeating the group was key to ending international terrorism.

"One has to be realistic and I think the important thing that we've got to do is to beat ISIS, make sure they don't control any territory in the world and I think that's the most important thing we can do," Branson told CNBC in a TV interview.

"Then we've got to start winning over the minds and souls of people around the world."

The entrepreneur also urged governments to be more open to accepting refugees from war-torn countries, something that has proved controversial in Europe and the U.S.

"By being much more open and by treating people with decency, people from all walks of life, looking after people having to flee countries, that's the kind of example I think Britain should give and other countries should give and that I suspect is the best security weapon that we can put out," Branson said.