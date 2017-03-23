Looming European political crisis is actually a buying opportunity, Tim Seymour says

Investors around the world, including those in the U.S., are on edge about the political calendar in Europe. The U.K. starts the official Brexit process on March 29. The French presidential election, where a far-right candidate in Marine Le Pen has a small chance to win, takes place in late April.

But Tim Seymour believes all this tension is a buying opportunity no matter the outcomes, just like it was for U.S. stocks before the surprise election of Donald Trump.

"I'm not going to be dismissive of the risks, but I think markets have priced them in and if anything as we look at the fundamentals of stock markets around the world, the fundamentals of European equities right now are I think significantly better than they are for the United States," said the managing partner of Triogem Asset Management and global investing expert on CNBC's "Fast Money."

