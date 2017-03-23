Oil recovery trouble spot: Laid-off workers and hiring managers aren't on the same page

"When it actually comes down to it, there will be a war for talent and companies can't just rely on who they are," Searle said.

The top draw for workers is base salary, but managers appeared to underestimate how important this was. Job location, opportunities for professional development and the chance to work on challenging projects also ranked high among workers.

Syed Biabani worked for BP for 22 years, most recently as vice president for business development and licensing at BP Biofuels. He was laid off after BP determined that the second-generation ethanol fuel Biabani's team was developing was no longer cost competitive in light of lower oil prices.

The right opportunity — one in which he is positioned to help change the world — could draw Biabani back to the energy sector, he said, but it would be a tough sell.

"Never say never, but I think generally it would take quite a bit for the oil and gas industry to take me back, because of the structural shifts that have occurred," he said.



"Suddenly the world is different, but alternative energy is still very close to my heart."

Biabani is now an investor and board member for big data start-up Zdaly, where he says he gets the intellectual stimulation he craves. He also has a new sense of freedom, he says, noting he was speaking to CNBC while shopping for plant supplies at Lowe's, something he'd never be able to do midday while working at BP.