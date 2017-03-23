He points to Donald Trump's election as president of the United States, the UK Independence Party in the United Kingdom, the AFD (Alternative for Germany) party, National Front in France, Podemos in Spain and Five Star Movement in Italy as reasons for the spike more recently.

"It is one of those phenomena that comes along in a big way about once a lifetime — like pandemics, depressions, or wars," he said.

The paper is largely a look back, focusing on 14 prominent populists of the last two centuries — from Andrew Jackson in the 1830s through Hugo Chavez in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Dalio explains that patterns leading to populism are clear in the cases he outlines, especially those from the 1930s, when a wave of populism spread over the developed world, including Franklin D. Roosevelt, Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Those patterns include "weak economic conditions," "an uneven recovery in which the elite was seen as prospering," as well as "political squabbling/ineffectual policymaking."

Dalio does not make a direct analogy to the current environment in the United States except to say in a footnote:

"While we consider Donald Trump to be a populist, we have more questions than answers about him and are using these other cases to assess him against by seeing if he follows a more archetypical path or if he deviates from it significantly."