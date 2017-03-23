Chinese social media giant opens up on 'fake news' and charges of stifling dissent

Facebook might be able to learn a thing or two about fighting "fake news" from Chinese social media giant Sina.

The company's CEO, Charles Chao, spoke with CNBC this week about his battle against the spread of inaccurate information, and sought to dash allegations that he is really acting to stifle political dissent.

"Whatever you heard recently, like what Facebook started to do, and all these social problems, [people became aware] that they need to vet information: All these, we have been doing this for many years actually," Chao said.

Chao explained that his site began marking posts deemed to be "fake news, fake information" at least five years ago. That process includes volunteers on Sina's platforms and relationships with local news outlets to help verify whether posts are accurate, he said.

Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has found himself defending his website's evolving policy against fake information. Earlier this month, he addressed claims that his company profits from such posts, calling them "crap."

"We are also victims of this and we do not want it on our service," Zuckerberg said at the time. "We don't want any of it."

Asked why his company began explicitly addressing post veracity years ahead of its American peers, Chao attributed it to U.S. tech firms' undue faith in the free market of ideas.