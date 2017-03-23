The surprising way this basketball coach judges his best players is a key lesson for any employee

If you are hoping to land a new project or a promotion at work, you might be tempted to get focused on your own performance. But in your boss' eyes, your contributions to the team are likely just as important as your own results.

That's the lesson of a video that's gone viral on Facebook, in which the head coach of the University of Connecticut's women's basketball team, Geno Auriemma, goes off for two minutes about the importance of team spirit. The video has been watched 39 million times and shared more than 700,000 times.

"If your body language is bad, you will never get in the game. Ever. I don't care how good you are," says Auriemma.