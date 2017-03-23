London attacker 'peripheral figure' known to MI5

The man responsible for Wednesday's terrorist attack on the British Houses of Parliament was a "peripheral figure" known to MI5, Prime Minister Theresa May has said.

The British-born man, who plowed a car into pedestrians on London's Westminster Bridge, killing three and seriously injuring several others, was previously investigated by intelligence services but was "not part of the current intelligence picture," May said in an announcement to the House of Commons Thursday morning.

The man is believed to have worked alone, however, British police have so far searched six addresses and made eight arrests in London and Birmingham.

May said that the man's identity will be disclosed when operational procedures allow.

She added that the police have no reason to believe there are further imminent threats to the public.

"The man was British-born and that some years ago he was once investigated by MI5 in relations to concerns about violent extremism," said May.

"He was a peripheral figure. The case is historic. He was not part of the current intelligence picture."



This is a breaking news story, please check back later for more.

Follow CNBC International on Twitter and Facebook.

