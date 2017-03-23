    ×

    This stock will surge more than 30% on its new cloud-based security offering, Goldman says

    A FireEye information analyst works in front of a screen showing a near real-time map tracking cyber threats at the FireEye office in Milpitas, California.
    Beck Diefenbach | Reuters
    Investors should buy FireEye shares because its new security product will drive sales growth this year, according to Goldman Sachs, which raised its rating on the company to buy from sell.

    FireEye's Helix, a cloud-based subscription service that is being launched in April, brings together network-threat analytics and third-party security data under a common interface.

    "We believe the introduction of Helix, an advanced analytics platform, addresses many of FireEye's previous challenges by reducing total cost of ownership … and streamlining the company's go-to-market under its new head of sales," analyst Gabriela Borges wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

    The company's shares are down 36 percent in the past year through Thursday as financial results came in below Wall Street expectations.

