Trump and GOP leaders face big test as Wall Street waits

President Donald Trump is set to meet this afternoon with truck drivers and leaders from trucking companies on health care and its impacts on their industry and livelihood. (PR Newswire)
Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by Trump to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission, begins his confirmation hearing today before the Senate Banking Committee. (Reuters)
Rep. Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee claimed he's seen "more than circumstantial evidence" that associates of Trump colluded with Russia. (NBC News)
Meanwhile, House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes said U.S. intelligence officials "incidentally collected" information related to Trump transition officials during unrelated foreign surveillance activities. (CNBC)
In North Korea's first official comments since Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's trip to Asia, the rogue nation slammed President Trump for adopting similar policies to his predecessor, Barack Obama. (AP)
Federal prosecutors are investigating North Korea's possible role in the theft of $81 million from the central bank of Bangladesh in what security officials fear could be a new front in cyber warfare. (NY Times)
The Twitter accounts of "Good Morning America," ABC News, and GMA Pop News were hacked early today. A series of profanity-laden posts appeared on the accounts. (CNBC)
AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) joined a growing number of companies pulling much of their advertising from Alphabet's (GOOGL) over placements on objectionable content. (WSJ)
Apple (AAPL) has purchased mobile app Workflow for an undisclosed sum. Often times these type of deals are just about talent acquisition. But Apple is keeping Workflow in the App Store and making it free. (TechCrunch)
Starting on Monday, Wells Fargo (WFC) depositors can withdraw money using a smartphone at any branded ATM, the first U.S. bank to roll out cardless machines across its entire network. (Reuters)