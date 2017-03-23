Trump and GOP leaders face big test as Wall Street waits

U.S. stock futures were modestly higher ahead of today's razor-thin House vote on the GOP's Obamacare replacement bill. That uncertainty pushed the Dow down Wednesday for the fifth straight session. (CNBC)

President Donald Trump is expected to meet this morning with the House Freedom Caucus as GOP leaders offered a late tweak to their health-care bill to try to get the conservative group on board. (CNBC)



While last-minute negotiations continue, the CBO is expected to release an updated analysis of the evolving health-care measure, but would not include the latest changes being offered. (CNBC)



British authorities have made seven arrests as part of an investigation into Wednesday's terrorist attack outside Parliament, which left four people dead, including the assailant, and 40 wounded. (CNBC)



As Londoners returned to work this morning and Parliament resumed normal business with a debate on trade policy, investigators were holding to their view the attacker acted alone. (NY Times)