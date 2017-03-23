President Trump may ‘decide not to pull the US out of Paris agreement’: Al Gore

President Donald Trump may yet decide not to pull the U.S. out of the Paris agreement, the international accord to reduce the impact of climate change, according to Al Gore, the former U.S. Vice President.

"First of all, I think there is still a realistic chance that President Trump will decide not to pull the United States out of the Paris agreement. That decision has not been made," Gore said, speaking at the Advertising Week Europe conference in London on Thursday.

"But there is an active debate in his inner circle. I have some visibility to that debate, I don't know what's going to happen, but I think there's still a chance that he will not pull out of the Paris agreement," he added.

President Trump has previously called climate change a hoax, with Scott Pruitt, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, earlier this month telling CNBC's Squawk Box that he does not believe carbon dioxide is a primary contributor to global warming. White House Budget Director Mick Mulvaney last week said the Trump administration is reducing spending on climate change because it is "a waste of your money."