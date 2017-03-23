The biggest institutional investors are gobbling up this stock

The rally began last spring when UnitedHealth was one of the first to announce it would be dropping out of the health insurance exchanges created under Obamacare. In January 2017, UnitedHealth exceeded analysts' earnings expectations, with a fourth-quarter profit of $2.11 per share, four cents over estimates. The company took a charge for losses on the health exchanges last year, but executives said they don't expect exchange plans to affect results in 2017.

"Regardless of where you are philosophically on the healthcare debate, changes to healthcare in the United States offer both opportunities and challenges for health insurance companies," said Mark Scott, a spokesman for eVestment. "So far, the institutional market seems to be applauding UnitedHealth's moves."

Shares in the company have climbed nearly 35 percent over the past year.