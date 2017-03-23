The biggest institutional investors are gobbling up this stock

Institutional investors are betting big on UnitedHealth Group.
The insurance and services company has positioned itself to profit amid the uncertainty of the Affordable Care Act's future, analysts say. Ownership among institutional investors has jumped over the past year, and it's now the tenth-most widely held company, according to a fresh report from data and analysis firm eVestment.
UnitedHealth jumped from 21st place in the third quarter of 2016, according to the report. In the fourth quarter, it was held by 13.8 percent of funds. The recent dust-up surrounding the GOP's attempt to replace Obamacare could make it that much more attractive to investors.