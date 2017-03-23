US stocks waver as as Wall Street awaits health-care vote

    ×

    U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range Thursday as investors eagerly awaited a key vote in the House regarding a Republican-led health care bill.

    The Dow Jones industrial average held around breakeven after a lower open, with Nike contributing the most gains and UnitedHeatlh the most losses. The S&P 500 also traded around the flatline, with real estate outperforming and tech lagging. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.12 percent.

    The bill, if signed into law, would effectively repeal and replace Obamacare, thus accomplishing one of President Donald Trump's first legislative goals.

    The House vote is crucial for the Trump agenda. Trump has said the repeal and replacement of Obamacare must happen before action can be taken on his other plans, including a major tax reduction. Republicans need 215 votes for passage.

    Expectations for such policies had been a boon for the stock market's postelection rally.

    However, the American Health Care Act's passage in the House is anything but certain. Earlier this week, the Freedom Caucus threatened to formally oppose the bill if the language didn't change dramatically.

    But a source in the caucus told CNBC the bill's chances in the House improved after the White House reportedly offered to tweak the plan by getting rid of the set of minimum benefits health insurers are now required to provide customers.

    A trader wearing a 'Dow 20,000' hat works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), December 13, 2016 in New York City.
    Getty Images
    A trader wearing a 'Dow 20,000' hat works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), December 13, 2016 in New York City.

    "The market has framed the House vote today as a binary event but even if it passes it has little chance of passing the Senate in its current form and that is when the real back and forth begins," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

    "That said, a yes vote from the House is an obvious good start if it happens both for the healthcare system itself and it's the obvious major step that gets us closer to the hoped for tax overhaul," he said.

    In economic news, weekly jobless claims rose by 15,000 to 258,000, above the expected print of 240,000. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen spoke at a conference in Washington, D.C., but did not comment on monetary policy.

    U.S. Treasurys were mixed, as the benchmark 10-year note yield held near 2.392 percent and the two-year note yield hovered around 1.24 percent.

    The dollar traded little changed against a basket of currencies, with the euro near $1.078 and the yen around 110.67.

    On the corporate front, shares of Ford Motor fell more than 2 percent before the bell after the company's first-quarter guidance came in lower than Wall Street estimates. General Motors' stock followed Ford lower, slipping more than 1 percent in the premarket.

    On tap this week:

    Thursday

    10:00 a.m. New home sales

    12:30 p.m. Minnepolis Fed President Neel Kashkari at Strong Foundations Conference

    7:00 p.m. Dallas Fed President Rob Kaplan

    Friday

    Earnings: Finish Line

    8:30 a.m. Durable goods

    8:45 a.m. Chicago Fed's Evans

    9:05 a.m. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard

    9:45 a.m. Manufacturing PMI

    10:00 a.m. New York Fed President William Dudley

