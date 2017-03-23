US stocks waver as as Wall Street awaits health-care vote

U.S. stocks traded in a narrow range Thursday as investors eagerly awaited a key vote in the House regarding a Republican-led health care bill.

The Dow Jones industrial average held around breakeven after a lower open, with Nike contributing the most gains and UnitedHeatlh the most losses. The S&P 500 also traded around the flatline, with real estate outperforming and tech lagging. The Nasdaq composite slipped 0.12 percent.

The bill, if signed into law, would effectively repeal and replace Obamacare, thus accomplishing one of President Donald Trump's first legislative goals.

The House vote is crucial for the Trump agenda. Trump has said the repeal and replacement of Obamacare must happen before action can be taken on his other plans, including a major tax reduction. Republicans need 215 votes for passage.

Expectations for such policies had been a boon for the stock market's postelection rally.

However, the American Health Care Act's passage in the House is anything but certain. Earlier this week, the Freedom Caucus threatened to formally oppose the bill if the language didn't change dramatically.



But a source in the caucus told CNBC the bill's chances in the House improved after the White House reportedly offered to tweak the plan by getting rid of the set of minimum benefits health insurers are now required to provide customers.