Wall Street expected to open little changed ahead of Yellen's comments

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a flat open on Thursday morning as traders eyed the release of data and comments from Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



Yellen is set to give opening remarks at the Federal Reserve System Community Development Research Conference in Washington, D.C., at 8:45 a.m. ET. Market watchers will be keenly awaiting any indications on the trajectory of the economy and rates.



Thursday will see initial jobless claims released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with new home sales set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.



In Europe the pan European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.04 percent lower on Thursday morning.



On Wednesday, a suspected terrorist drove a car into pedestrians and then stabbed a police officer inside the gates of the U.K. Parliament in London. Four people, including the suspect and police officer, are dead, and around 40 people are injured.



On the earnings front Accenture is set to report before the bell. GameStop and KB Home are among companies set to report after the bell.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $50.88 a barrel on Thursday morning, up 0.47 percent, while U.S. crude was around $48.30 a barrel, up 0.54 percent.