Why Spike Lee has no problem asking people for money—and you shouldn't either

Spike Lee doesn't shy away from talking about money.

After all, "raising money is part of being a filmmaker," the director of "Malcom X" and "Do the Right Thing" tells online investing service Wealthsimple.

"I've got no problem asking people for money. Because I believe. I believe in my talents, my storytelling abilities, and also the people I surround myself with on the projects that I make."

And success hasn't stopped the acclaimed director from scraping together funds from individuals: In 2013, Lee raised more than $1.4 million on Kickstarter to make "Da Sweet Blood of Jesus."