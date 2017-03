"Many years ago, I shed tears over selling my beloved Virgin Records for $1 billion," writes Branson. "Many tears are shed today, this time over Alaska Airlines' decision to buy and now retire Virgin America."

Branson's letter contains three lessons all business leaders can learn from.

Know when to fold 'em

If there comes a time when a business model isn't working, you have to be tough with yourself, despite the emotional attachment you have to your company.

"Sadly, [Alaska Airlines] could not find a way to maintain its own brand and that of Virgin America," Branson writes. But closing one brand can be necessary to keep the rest of the organization and its dozens of companies healthy.

Besides, he's moving forward. "As an entrepreneur's brand, Virgin is always starting new businesses. And we will not stop," says Branson.