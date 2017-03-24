8 tips to save a fortune, from everyday people who are retiring before 45

Early retirement is becoming a reality for more and more everyday people who have realized that you don't need to win the lottery to make it happen.



Nor do you need to earn six figures. Consider Sean of "My Money Wizard," who is well on his way to retiring before age 37: The Minneapolis-based millennial earns $70,000 a year but started his journey to financial independence on a salary of $50,000.

To help you get started on the road to early retirement, here are tips and strategies from regular people who are on track to retire before 45, or who have already succeeded.

MAKE A CLEAR, SPECIFIC PLAN

"Get a plan together as soon as you can," says Google engineer Brandon, who saves 80% of his income and plans to retire by 30 with $1 million. "The sooner you have a plan, the sooner you'll see your contributions compounding into something meaningful and substantial."

"Getting a plan together" means deciding exactly when you want to retire or be financially independent, Brandon explains.

Next, you can focus on execution, which for Brandon means maxing out his 401(k) each year, putting money into a Roth IRA and brokerage account, and contributing to a health savings account (HSA).

