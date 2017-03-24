Americans ought to be disgusted with Congress, House Democratic Whip says

Rep. Hoyer: Americans ought to be disgusted with Congress 1 Hour Ago | 00:51

House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer told CNBC on Friday he doesn't blame Americans who may have lost faith in Congress, because he feels their pain.

"Americans ought to be disgusted with Congress," he said in an interview with "Power Lunch."

"I'm disgusted with Congress. I've been here 36 years and very frankly, I have been known as somebody who can work on consensus."

He said he is prepared to work with his colleagues across the aisle, but that his Republican counterparts haven't been willing to do so.



Hoyer spoke less than an hour before the expected vote on the Republican health-care bill, which no Democrats are supporting.



Shortly before the vote was to occur, the bill was yanked from the floor. The move came after GOP leaders had a tough time getting enough votes from within their own party.



