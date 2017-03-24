    ×

    Pro Analysis

    Pro Analysis

    Buy Apple on iPhone 8 'super cycle' ahead, analyst says

    Apple iPhones 7 and 7 Plus are seen in an Apple store.
    Sefa Karacan | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
    Apple iPhones 7 and 7 Plus are seen in an Apple store.


    Investors should buy Apple shares on more evidence the next iPhone sales will beat expectations, according to Instinet, which reiterated its buy rating.

    "Our analysis of App Store data and recent Asia Tour insight fuel our conviction that the iPhone 8 super cycle will be significantly larger than consensus anticipates," analyst Jeffrey Kvaal wrote in a note to clients Friday. The "large iOS [user] base makes consensus FY18 iPhone estimates look meager."

    Apple's iOS is the mobile operating system used by iPhones.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AAPL
    ---

    Pro Analysis

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...