    China is not overleveraged, says Prudential CEO Mike Wells

    The perception that China is overleveraged is simplistic, the chief executive officer of Prudential told CNBC Friday during an exclusive interview from the mainland.

    "The structure of leverage in the country is improving definitely and has a way to go," said Mike Wells, noting that he did not fully agree with the widespread belief that China is overleveraged.

    "You have to look at where China is as an economy. It's at the middle end of an industrial phase … They're still looking at the supply and the demand side of the economy as hard, which I think gets lost sometimes in the narrative about China," he added.

    "I think you will see more structural reform and efficiency in production … There's a very economic look, there's a very balanced look at consumers, they haven't tapped the consumerism that's in the economy by any means and I think there's a lot of upside," opined Wells, highlighting that the insurance group he heads has enjoyed "great growth" in both mainland China and Hong Kong in recent years.

    On March 14, Prudential shares lifted 1.6 percent after the company delivered consensus-beating full-year results which included a seventh consecutive year of double-digit growth in the insurer's Asian business.

    "For us the key message of the results was that the Pru will be able to accelerate its performance in Asia over the next five or six years by leveraging its scale, expanding its health and protection offering and increasingly penetrate the wealth of its customers," said Barrie Cornes, insurance analyst at Panmure Gordon in a note following the results release, as he upped his earnings estimates for Prudential for both this year and next.

