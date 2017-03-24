China is not overleveraged, says Prudential CEO Mike Wells

The perception that China is overleveraged is simplistic, the chief executive officer of Prudential told CNBC Friday during an exclusive interview from the mainland.

"The structure of leverage in the country is improving definitely and has a way to go," said Mike Wells, noting that he did not fully agree with the widespread belief that China is overleveraged.

"You have to look at where China is as an economy. It's at the middle end of an industrial phase … They're still looking at the supply and the demand side of the economy as hard, which I think gets lost sometimes in the narrative about China," he added.