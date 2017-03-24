Cramer Remix: The health-care defeat can be a blessing for Wall Street

Cramer spoke with Boxed CEO Chieh Huang, who said his privately-held online bulk retailer brings more to the table than its competitors.
"All these retailers these days are under pressure. Why? It's because … for the last 30 years, value equaled price. But now, value equals price, convenience, and a little bit of brand. And so that's what we bring to the equation," Huang told Cramer on Friday.
Boxed has seen its sales skyrocket in recent years, from $8 million in 2014 to $100 million in 2016. Huang attributed the jump in part to a booming number of millennials that have grown up with the e-commerce model.
Cramer also sat down with Apple Hospitality Trust CEO Justin Knight on Friday for a different take on the real estate investment trust industry.
Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 236 Hilton- and Marriott-branded hotels in 33 states, and Knight said that the company's lukewarm guidance, which was knocked by analysts at Canaccord Genuity, was simply playing it safe.
"We've always felt that it's better to under-promise than overperform. What they would like to see us do is more transactions. There may be opportunity depending on the environment. But in the meantime, 6 and a half percent return we feel very comfortable about maintaining," the CEO said.
Knight added that Apple Hospitality has time on their side.
"Our hotels have been renovated and/or built within the last four years. Compared to the average REIT, it makes us … significantly younger, which is more relevant with consumers," he said.
In Cramer's lightning round, he shared his take on two caller stock picks:
Sirius XM Holdings: "Somebody downgraded that this week and I felt like, what, are you kidding me? That is a great long term situation. Sirius Satellite is terrific. I still think Apple should buy them, but I know that … it's more likely that Apple Hospitality should buy them than Apple."
Marriott International: "Hold or sell? Why not buy? I think Marriott's got it good. I'd buy a little here and then let it come down."
