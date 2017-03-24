Cramer Remix: The health-care defeat can be a blessing for Wall Street

As the bull market rages on these renewed hopes, here are the stocks and events on Cramer's radar next week:

Cramer thinks Monday's earnings report for Red Hat could make an interesting play if the market does not take lightly to worries about the fate of the Trump agenda.

Tuesday welcomes a flurry of earnings from Carnival Cruise Line, Darden, and Dave & Buster's.

"[Carnival] has performed so strongly under [CEO Arnold Donald's] leadership that you have to like its chances for an upside surprise, especially with this recent dip in oil prices," Cramer said.

Cramer is looking forward to a good hiring report from payroll processor Paychex on Wednesday, and thinks you should stay long and buy more if the stock comes down.

"I know the end-of-the-worlders constantly surface on any perceived weakness in the Trump administration, but the fact is that we have a ton of data and CEO commentary that suggests small and medium sized businesses are doing quite well and hiring new workers," Cramer said.

Lululemon Athletica will report earnings after Wednesday's closing bell, and Cramer likes the story for the athletic apparel maker, which he thinks is "more of an ethos that happens to sell clothes."

A key analyst meeting at Akamai may bring good tidings for the cloud services provider, which has been an erratic play as of late.

And Cramer is amazed there's still hope for Blackberry, which is set to report earnings Friday.

"The company's promotional enough that the first trade often produces a jump. But that jump's been worth shorting ever since the iPhone took over the smartphone universe, so just say no to Blackberry," Cramer said.