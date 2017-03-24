Cramer's lightning round: This energy stock's yield is a red flag

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Teva Pharmaceutical: "I don't really care for that industry. Remember, Allergan's got a big slug of Teva. Let's stay away from that. Let's not pull the trigger there. I saw that, by the way, Abbott offered a lot of Mylan [stock] and Mylan didn't hold up today. Let's stay away."

Sirius XM Holdings: "Somebody downgraded that this week and I felt like, what, are you kidding me? That is a great long term situation. Sirius Satellite is terrific. I still think Apple should buy them, but I know that … it's more likely that Apple Hospitality should buy them than Apple."

Enbridge Energy Partners: "It's funny when you mention that, because I always look at all the different permutations off the Keystone [Pipeline announcement] today. And I was hitting up all the [players], TransCanada, I hit up Enbridge ... and I said, 12 percent yield? That, to me, is a red flag. I think ought to be careful. I need them on the show. I don't know how sustainable it is. I am concerned like you are."

Kratos Defense: "It is [flying under the radar], and they went and did that secondary [offering] and everyone was so angry at me on Twitter, they said, 'What are you doing here?' But it was a secondary, they issued a lot of stock and it's right back."

Marriott International: "Hold or sell? Why not buy? I think Marriott's got it good. I'd buy a little here and then let it come down."

