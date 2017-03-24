Lavell Mayo cruised more than 100 days last year, opting to leave his single-family home behind for life at sea where, for a small premium, household chores and amenities are all handled.

"I looked into moving into a garden home connected with a nursing home and found that the average rental is about $2,000 a month," said Mayo, who had just returned from a trip on Norwegian Cruise Line. "And of course, then you have to cook your own food, where on a ship everything is done for you."

Meanwhile, 70-somethings Jack and Willi Ross swapped their Vancouver, B.C., single-family home for a smaller apartment so they could travel more, including an upcoming month-long cruise and periodic 180-day voyages with Oceania Cruises.

"The cost of living was, in some ways, cheaper," compared to home, said Jack Ross, 73, citing medical care, meals, laundry and the internet that were all included. (Rates for Oceania's around-the-world cruise that began Jan. 6 were about $40,000, but that was a two-for-one fare with first class, roundtrip airfare.)