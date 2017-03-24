Early movers: FINL, MU, GME, TWTR, HSY, APD, UA, M & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

Finish Line — The athletic footwear and apparel retailer missed estimates by 21 cents a share, with quarterly profit of 50 cents per share. Revenue did beat forecasts, but same-store sales slid more than expected and its full-year outlook is below consensus estimates. The company said the quarter was a disappointing finish to a challenging year, as some of its footwear lines did not catch on with customers as much as Finish Line had expected.

Micron Technology — The chip maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of 90 cents per share, four cents a share above estimates. Revenue matched forecasts, but the company gave an upbeat forecast as pricing climbs, supplies tighten, and demand improves for the company's memory chips.

GameStop — GameStop beat estimates by nine cents a share, with quarterly earnings of $2.38 per share. The video game retailer's revenue was slightly below forecasts, and it gave a weaker-than-expected outlook due to hardware and software discounting. The company also announced it would be closing two to three percent of its stores this year. CEO Paul Raines categorized the video game category as "weak."

Twitter — Twitter is considering a premium version of its Tweetdeck interface aimed at professionals. A Twitter spokeswoman issued a statement saying the company was conducting a survey to assess the interest in the idea, which could let Twitter collect subscription fees for the first time.

Hershey — The company and the board that controls the chocolate maker each named new board members to fill vacancies. Retired Goldman Sachs partner James Katzman is joining the Hershey Trust board, along with educator Melissa Peeples-Fullmore and health care executive Jan Loeffler Bergen. Diane Koken and James Brown are joining the Hershey board.

Air Products — The industrial gas maker has abandoned its effort to buy China-based rival Yingde Gases Group, saying it is not in the best interest of its shareholders.

SeaWorld — The theme park operator announced that China-based holding company Zhonghong Group has taken a 21 percent stake. Zhonghong is buying its stake from funds affiliated with Blackstone for $23 per share.

Macy's — Macy's officially named Jeffrey Gennette as its new chief executive officer, replacing Terry Lundgren who remains as the retailer's chairman. At the same time, Citi downgraded the stock to "neutral" from "buy," saying it was hard to have confidence in a turnaround after a weak fourth quarter and a rough start to 2017.

Under Armour — Under Armour was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Jefferies, which also increased the price target to $27 per share from $19. The athletic apparel maker has seen its shares lose more than half their value over the past year, a drop which puts the stock at what Jefferies considers a good value given a compelling growth scenario.

Apple — Apple's price target was raised to $165 per share from $135 at Nomura/Instinet, which continues to rate Apple a "buy." The firm believes the expected introduction of the iPhone 8 later this year will outperform consensus expectations.

Skechers — Cowen upgraded the footwear maker to "outperform" from "market perform," saying growth in the international wholesale market should help expand profit margins and accelerate overall earnings.

KB Home — The home builder beat estimates by two cents a share, with quarterly profit of 15 cents per share. Revenue also topped forecasts, as both order volume and average selling prices rose from a year earlier.